Trojans route Bobcats in the first half, hold on for the win

BAINBRIDGE-GUILFORD – The boys varsity football teams of Greene and Bainbridge-Guilford saw their first live action game this past Friday, Sept. 2, when Greene traveled to BG for the eventual win.

28-0 is what the scoreboard read when both teams entered into their respective locker rooms at the half. And oddly enough, 28-0 is what the scoreboard read when the final seconds of the game ticked away.

Greene would see an offensive explosion in the first half, as they unleashed their talented running backs on the young Bobcat defense.

“Not only are they a good program, but they’re tough and strong,” said first year head coach of BG Israel Lorimer. “We did a lot of nice things, we did a lot we need to improve on. In the second half it felt like we caught up to the speed of varsity football.”