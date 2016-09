NORWICH – The rainy Thursday evening of Sept. 8, saw the Oneonta Yellowjackets varsity boys soccer team do some swatting of their own when they traveled over the hill to play Norwich, winning 5-0.

The scores were early and often for Oneonta, as they would enter into the halftime break with a 5-0 lead. Norwich would however stiffen up on both the offensive and defensive ends of the field to effectively hold Oneonta in the second half of play.