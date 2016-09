NORWICH - The 50th Anniversary of Bible Baptist Church, located at 23 Birdsall St., in Norwich, will include the preaching of Pastor James Roy, founding pastor of the Church; Sept. 15 -18. Services will be at 6:30 p.m. each evening and all three services on Sunday.

Pastor Roy started Bible Baptist Church in April of 1966 with services at the Norwich Township Grange Hall; there were 10 people present on that first Sunday.