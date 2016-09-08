High powered Trojans stomp Afton/Harpursville in Chenango County showdown

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 8th, 2016

AFTON – The Trojan offense was too much for Afton to manage when Greene traveled to Afton on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Greene would see Spencer Klumpp score a trio of goals in the first half – all goals scored in a span of 15 minutes – with the first coming at the 28th minute when Rave Bentley hit Klumpp with a through pass around 14 yards out for the assisted score. The 26th minute saw Mike Repp hit Klumpp with a cross pass to the back post for the 2-0 lead at the time. Klumpp's final goal came at the 13th minute when Alec Friar hit Klumpp with a through pass in the middle of the penalty area that found the back of the net.


