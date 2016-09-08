Annual S–E Girls Soccer Tourney

SHERBURNE-EARLVILLE – From Friday, Sept. 2, until the championship game on the following day, on Saturday, Sept. 3, the Marauder's of S-E would host their annual kicked-off tournament on their home fields.

The weekend of games for the four team tournament was broken into qualifying rounds on the first day, followed by a consolation game and championship the following day.

• Right out of the gates on Friday, it was Frankfort-Schuyler facing off against Morrisville Eaton/Hamilton, a game that would be won by a mere one point in the second half. It was all ME/Hamilton in the first half of the contest as they would score the lone goal in that time frame. However, a rejuvenated Frankfurt-Schuyler would rally for a three score second half – in comparison to the one goal scored in the second for ME/Hamilton – lifting Frankfort-Schuyler to the championship game the following day.