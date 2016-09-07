The Saints weathered the Storm

UNADILLA VALLEY – It was the Giangreco show when the Seton Catholic Central Saints came to town to face off against Unadilla Valley for the season opener of their football season.

The Saints would score early and often as their passing attack flourished against the UV secondary for much of the game.

At 14-0, following two receiving touchdowns from star wide receiver Giangreco, Seton would surrender their first score of the night to the home UV.

“Danny Crowley from Seton is one of the best quarterbacks in section IV and proved it tonight,” said Unadilla Valley head coach Ray Dayton.