Blackhawks come up short in overtime loss

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 7th, 2016

DELHI – One key block, one key catch, that is all that separated an Oxford varsity football win from a loss this past Saturday, Sept. 3.

Oxford would travel to Delhi to take on the Bulldogs for their season opener for the 2016 high school football season, losing 20-14 in overtime.

“I give all the credit to Delhi, they made their mistakes too but they were a very physical team and they just wanted it,” said Oxford head coach Jeff Newton. “Delhi is a physical team and they did what they needed to do to win that game.”

After heading into the halftime break down 6-0, Oxford would reemerge with a vengeance in the second half, driving down the field on the first drive in the second half for a score. The 75 yard drive was capped by a solid pass from quarterback, Chris Marin to Isaiah Peterson for the touchdown, which was followed by an Xavier Cruz two-point conversion run, drawing the score to 8-6.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 33% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook