NHS Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Frank Speziale Photo

This past weekend on Saturday, Sept. 3, NHS held its induction ceremony for the 2016 Norwich highschool Sports Hall of Fame inductees. This year would see the 2016 class consist of six individuals: Perry Browne (Sports Writer, 1921-1951), Coach Harold ‘Hal” Bradley (NHS Basketball Coach 1940-1947), Coach Don Kovalchik (NHS Wrestling Coach 1971-2001), Roger Shonosky (Football, Basketball, and Baseball class of 1972), Graeme Tosh (Soccer class of 1982), and Jeff Parker (Football, Basketball, and Baseball class of 1997). Pictured above are the individuals who were present to accept the induction honors. From left to right: Accepting the induction for a deceased Perry Browne was his Great Grandson William D. Browne, accepting the induction for a deceased coach Bradley was his son Bob Bradley, coach Don Kovalchik, accepting for an absent Roger Shonsoky was John Swertfager, Graeme Tosh and Jeff Parker.