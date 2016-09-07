Norwich football program dedication: Roger Monk

Frank Speziale Photo

The Norwich high school and subsequently their football and cheerleading teams elected to honor long-time grounds keeper Roger Monk by dedicating the 2016 Norwich Football progam to him. On a pamphlet inside the program NHS wrote, “Roger is retiring at the end of August this year, after 42 years with the Norwich City Scool District. Starting as a cleaner and moving on to grounds, Roger has put his heart and soul into his work. He took pride in painting the football field (before the isntallation of the artifical turf), as well as all the sports fields but his real enjoyment came from watching his son David play football during high school and has continued through getting to know so many of the student athletes in all sports and watching them succeed. Thanks Roger, for so your many years of commitment to Norwich Football and the student athletes in our community.” Pictured is an action shot of Monk’s last first football game of his tenure as the NHS grounds keeper, a game in which Norwich defeated Sidney.