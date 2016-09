Cornell Cooperative Extension offers a wide variety of programs this fall

Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE), located in Morrisville, has a full schedule of programs for agriculture producers in the Central NY region this fall. In collaboration with both local and state partners, programs will be covering a wide variety of topics, including production and business related issues.

Join CCE on Sept. 29, for the opportunity to learn how to grow mushrooms at home. Hosted in partnership with Onondaga County CCE, this hands-on workshop will cover the basics of growing cultivated mushrooms. The workshop will be held at the Cazenovia Public Library from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. For a registration fee of $30, participants will learn about at-home and small-scale mushroom production and will even inoculate their own log to take home.