Cornell Cooperative Extension offers a wide variety of programs this fall

Madison County Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE), located in Morrisville, has a full schedule of programs for agriculture producers in the Central NY region this fall. In collaboration with both local and state partners, programs will be covering a wide variety of topics, including production and business related issues.

• Join CCE on Sept. 29, for the opportunity to learn how to grow mushrooms at home. Hosted in partnership with Onondaga County CCE, this hands-on workshop will cover the basics of growing cultivated mushrooms. The workshop will be held at the Cazenovia Public Library from 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. For a registration fee of $30, participants will learn about at-home and small-scale mushroom production and will even inoculate their own log to take home.