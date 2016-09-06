Norwich woman arrested and charged with DWI, open container

OXFORD - Shannon C. Gawronski, 47, of Norwich, was arrested by members of the Oxford Police Department on Sept. 3 for two class A misdemeanors, as well as three other violations.

It is alleged that Gawronski operated a motor vehicle while intoxicated, which is a class A misdemeanor. She is also charged with driving with more than .08 of 1 percentum of alcohol in her blood stream, a class A misdemeanor; refusal to take a breath test; consumption of alcohol in a vehicle and failure to dim headlights; all violations.