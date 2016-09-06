Perkins School of the Arts wraps up 2016 season with National Title

By: Matthew White, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 6th, 2016

ORLANDO, FLA – After another season of fierce competition both in the U.S. and abroad, the Perkins School of the Arts dancers have returned home to upstate New York with fistfuls of accolades, including a 2016 Candance National Championship award.

The national title serves as number 11 for the Perkins School, headquartered in Norwich, and according to owner and choreographer Mikey Perkins, this year’s nod by Candance officials holds a significant honor over previous wins.

“First off, this talent and competition was more fierce this year than ever before,” explained Perkins. “It was the 30th anniversary of the Canadian-run event, hosting some of the most insane talent we had ever seen before.”

The Perkins School competed alongside much larger professional dance companies with ties to the Vancouver and Calgary Toronto areas located in the heart of the Canadian cinema filmmaking industry – home to several film studios centers.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 31% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2016 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
We're on Facebook