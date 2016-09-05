52 Things to do in Chenango County:Part one, Colorscape Chenango

By Mallory Collier

NORWICH – The usual indicators of fall arriving is pumpkin spice everything, the leaves changing colors, and in Chenango County’s case, Colorscape returning. The 22nd annual art festival kicks off Saturday September 10th from 10 am to 6pm and proceeds Sunday from 11am to 5pm.

The festival, which takes place all over the East and West Parks in downtown Norwich, takes almost a year to pull off. According to Donna Dvoracek, Executive Director of Colorscape, planning starts in December and goes until the end of August including everything from budgets to booking the talent to creating the brochures and t-shirts. On average, 10 to 12 thousand visitors attend Colorscape coming from all over the East Coast. The artists themselves hail from everywhere from New York to Florida.

Colorscape isn’t simply a celebration of art it embodies culture, music, food and entertainment. This is the 15th year that the Poetry Slam will occur (Saturday from 2-5pm at Park Place) where all guests are welcome to participate. New York Timesfeatured poet Jon Sands will be attending as well as hanging out in the literary tent prior to the show. This marks the 2nd year of the kid’s stage which was so popular last year the location is expanding. The children’s booth will go into Guernsey Memorial Library’s park along with the street in front of the Council of the Arts being closed all the way to Maple St. The kid’s stage will have jugglers, children’s authors, arts and crafts as well as visitors from Roger’s Environmental Conservation Center.