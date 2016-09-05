Police confirm 3-person fatal MVA in Morris

MORRIS – State Police confirmed that a one car motor vehicle accident resulted in the deaths of three individuals on Saturday.

Authorities with the New York State Police in Oneonta said the 911 call center reported the accident at 3:04 a.m. on Route 23 in Morris on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.

While the accident is still under investigation, authorities did confirm that one car was involved, and three deaths resulted.

Police said investigators are dilligently working to confirm the identities of those involved.

No further details were released as of press time. More information is expected to appear in Tuesday’s edition of The Evening Sun.

