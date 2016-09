SHERBURNE - Friends of Rogers have announced early bird registration for the first ‘Wild Goose Chase,’ a 5K run/walk along the trails of Rogers Center off of route 80 in Sherburne.

The ‘Wild Goose Chase’ will take place on September 17 at 10 a.m. and the event is sponsored by New York Central Mutual. Friends of Rogers say that the unique event will feature well-groomed trails with a beautiful and scenic view of the surrounding valley.