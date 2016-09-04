State Police confirm 3 person fatal MVA

MORRIS – State Police confirmed early Sunday that a one car motor vehicle accident resulted in the deaths of three individuals Saturday.

Authorities with the New York State Police in Oneonta said the 911 call center reported the accident at 3:04 a.m. on Route 23 in Morris on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016.

While the accident is still under investigation, authorities did confirm that one car was involved, and three deaths resulted.

Police said investigators are working to confirm identities today, and that more information may be available late Sunday.