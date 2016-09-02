2016 Fall Sports

Frank Speziale Photo

Pictured above is the Norwich varsity volleyball team as they walked onto the court during this past Tuesday's scrimage against Bainbridge-Guilford. With this weekend upon us the NHS volleyball team will be hosting a home volleyball tournament this Saturday, Sept. 3, which will get underway at 9 a.m. A few other Chenango County teams will be in attendance at this tournament. This weekend officially marks the beginning of the Fall Sports 2016 season as a multitude of other sports will be kicking off their games this weekend. Make sure to look out for The Evening Sun's Fall Sports Preview in next weeks edition of the paper.