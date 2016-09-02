Forks splits with two Chenango County teams

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Bobcats of BG would secure an early season victory over The Blue Devils of Chenango Forks, crushing them in just three sets.

BG would earn a 3-0 victory winning the three straight sets at 25-9, 25-10, and 25-16.

The Bobcats would see their tenth grade star Abigail Selfridge record 10 kills, nine assists, and one ace. While younger sister Erica Selfridge would record a stellar day having, three kills, 18 assists, and three aces. Fellow sophomore, Zamira Caldwell netted six kills, three aces, and two blocks, with an additional six kills and two aces coming from senior Camille Hawkins. Alexis Carr would even get in the mix with a dominating five kills.