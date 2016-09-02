NHS girls varsity tennis gains first win after visiting the U.S. Open

NORWICH – A week before they earned their first win at home the Norwich girls varsity tennis team enjoyed a nice outing with their head coach to a place many tennis athletes dream of competing at one day in their career.

John Stewart and members of the NHS girls varsity tennis team had the opportunity to attend the U.S. Open this past weekend in Flushing,NY. The team was able to watch professional players such as Rafael Nadal, Venus Williams, and Andy Murray, while also enjoying a concert held at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The trip was made possible by team fundraising and donations from the community sponsors.

After enjoying their time at the U.S. Open, Norwich returned with some vigor to their game, as they opened the season on August 30 against Johnson City at home.