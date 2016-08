CHENANGO VALLEY Coming off of a convincing win against Sidney, the Bainbridge-Guilford boy's varsity soccer team fell victim in the finals of the Chenango Valley Tournament to Windsor, on a score line of 3-0.

Windsor always looked the stronger side, and carried a 2-0 lead into the halftime break. They only needed to bag one more goal to clinch the comfortable victory and become the new reigning champions of the tournament.