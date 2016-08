BAINBRIDGE The Bainbridge-Guilford boy's soccer team got their season off to the perfect start last Tuesday, Aug. 30, with a 4-0 win against fellow Chenango County rival Unadilla Valley.

The Bobcats, who finished with a .500 record last season, were looking to kick off the new season with a victory, and they did just that. Ryan Porter got B-G out to an early lead in the first half, and it remained that way until the halfway mark.