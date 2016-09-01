Gardening at Chenango Valley Home

NORWICH – Chenango Valley Home is one of the “little gems” of Chenango County as well as our Norwich community. There is a great deal of pride and grace that comes from working with and around people with such vast accumulated knowledge and life experiences. The sheer pleasure and education you receive if you listen and pay attention to what your elders have to offer is immeasurable.

A good example of this would be resident master gardener Carmen Bucalo. Carmen is well remembered by the Norwich Farmers Market as Carmen was a long time participant with his home grown bounty of fresh vegetables. Who knew that so much could be grown so quickly, efficiently and successfully? And then consumed at mealtime at the home?