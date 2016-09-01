Chenango Valley Technologies sees expansion to increase production capabilities

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: September 1st, 2016

SHERBURNE - Chenango Valley Technologies (CVT) in Sherburne has recently expanded their production capabilities with the purchase of a new injection molding machine and storage silo.

CVT President Shawn Baker said that when a new job required a 500 ton molding machine, on short notice, CVT purchased a new 500 ton Milacron injection molding machine for $300,000. The machine was entirely self-funded and was installed in August of this year.

The new molding machine specializes in lawn and garden and automotive parts, and while the Milacron crew helped with the installation, Baker said that CVT’s competent and talented staff played an important role in getting the machine up-and-running on such short notice.


