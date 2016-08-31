Catholic Charities to hold Victim Impact Panel

Catholic Charities of Delaware and Otsego Counties will hold a Victim Impact Panel on Thursday, September 15, at 7 p.m. at the Norwich Family YMCA located at 68 North Broad Street in Norwich. The Victim Impact Panel presentation meets the court ordered requirement for people who have committed crimes involving alcohol or drugs. There is a $30 fee to be paid in cash or money order on the evening of the panel. Registration begins at 6:15 pm sharp. To pre-register for attendance at the presentation please call 607-432-0061 ext. 126, or stop in at Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego, and Schoharie Counties 176 Main Street, Oneonta, New York during regular business hours.