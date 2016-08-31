Search for heroic strangers in fiery Binghamton crash still ongoing

By: Kieran Coffey, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 31st, 2016

BINGHAMTON – After a tractor-trailer plowed through afternoon traffic on Route 17 East, in Binghamton, resulting in a 10-car pileup, dashcam footage emerged showcasing the heroism of some brave Binghamton individuals.

The footage, which has now been viewed over one million times, was posted to Facebook by Binghamton Mayor Rich David in an attempt to identify the courageous citizens. It shows a disabled, burning vehicle on the side of the highway engulfed by flames. The driver of the vehicle was reportedly too shocked by the impact of the crash to escape.


