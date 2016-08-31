Mike Davis & Bobby T. make comeback to Oxford Farmers’ Market

OXFORD — If you missed their incredible and delightfully fresh performance in July, do not miss this opportunity to see them as ‘The Laughing Buddha Episodes’ at the Oxford Farmers’ Market; Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to noon; free and open to the public.

Locally grown in Norwich, Mike Davis is a singer, songwriter, and guitarist extraordinaire. He’ll be sharing the stage with Oxford’s own Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, drummer, and songwriter Robert “Bobby T” Tousignant. ‘The Laughing Buddha Episodes’ are equal parts jam band, boogie-woogie, and intergalactic poetry slam–sure to brighten even a soggy day and bring a grin to your face.

On the park this week, you’ll find many vendors up to their ‘ears’ in varieties of sweet corn, local apples just starting to come in at Le Nid Homestead, and Holler Farm has been very busy digging Desiree blush pink potatoes, Caribe purple skinned potatoes and Elba yellow potatoes.

Fill your pantry, and your heart with joy, while supporting local producers at the Oxford Farmers’ Market. Vendor offerings are made by neighbors you can meet, hands you can shake. For more information, call 607.226.6383 or email mailto:freshfromyourneighbors@gmail.com.

—Submitted by the Oxford Farmers’ Market