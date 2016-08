Bob Benton, local “herb” enthusiast, will share his experiences about reptile and amphibian fauna, with our local audience.

SHERBURNE - The Chenango Bird Club presents “Reptiles and Amphibians” on Wednesday, September 14 at 7 p.m. at Rogers Environmental Education Center’s Bird Exhibit Cabin.

