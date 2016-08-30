The Chobani Foundation aids Louisiana flood victims

LOUISIANA – Over the weekend of Aug. 27 and 28, the Chobani Foundation extended a helping hand to flood victims in Louisiana after what the American Red Cross is calling “the worst U.S. disaster since Hurricane Sandy.”

Four Chobani employees from Norwich, as well as several volunteers from Chobani’s southern states sales teams handed out 6,000 cases – an entire tractor-trailer full of yogurt – over the course of the weekend at the Sam’s Club Disaster Relief Parking Lot event in Denham Springs, LA.