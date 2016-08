HANCOCK The Wildcats of Hancock hosted a varsity golf matchup against Unadilla Valley on Thursday, August 25, in what proved to be a one-sided matchup against the young UV squad.

Hancock would dominate the greens when they won as a team with a low score of 266 to UV's 334. The matchup, which was played at French Woods Golf and Country Club, was played on the back nine holes where it is a par 36.