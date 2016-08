NORWICH The 2016 high school football season is nearly upon us. And with another weekend in the books the season is that much closer to kicking off.

This past weekend on Saturday, August, 27, the varsity football teams of Norwich, Sherburne-Earlville, and Oxford, as well as Walton paired off for roughly two hours. The pre-season scrimmages that ensued offered some live offense verses defense looks for the coaches as they prepare for the upcoming regular season games.