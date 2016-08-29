2016 Little League World Series Champs: Maine-Endwell

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 29th, 2016

WILLIAMSPORT, PA. – In capping off the perfect 24-0 season, Maine-Endwell little league shattered the final glass ceiling Sunday afternoon in the Little League World Series championship game by beating South Korea 2-1, earning the title of world champs.

Playing a South Korea team who had the most home runs of any team in the tournament on top of arguably some of the best pitching to boot, M-E stood poised and unwavering from the very start of the matchup.

The game was neck-and-neck until the final out, but M-E was able to answer every challenge that South Korea put in front of them. From James Fellows’ home-run saving catch over the wall in the second inning to keep the game tied at zero, to Conner Rush’s RBI bloop single to put the game’s first run on the board, it was apparent that M-E was on a mission to maintain an unblemished record and to do so on the biggest stage possible.


