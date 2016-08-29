Three arraigned in County Court; One bail amount raised

NORWICH – Three individuals were arraigned in Chenango County Court during a morning session held last Monday, Aug. 22.

• David Quintana, 34, of Oxford, appeared in court charged with two separate felonies. Quintana faces one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree, a class E felony; and one count of driving while intoxicated, a class E felony.

It is alleged that Quintana, on or about July 23, 2016, on Silver Street, a public highway in the City of Norwich, at approximately 3:48 p.m., did operate a 1993 BMW 3231, a motor vehicle, while his ability to operate said vehicle was impaired by alcohol or while an intoxicated condition and/or while having more than .08 of one percentum by weight of alcohol in his blood, in violation 1142 of the Vehicle and Traffic Law, and while knowing, or having reason to know, that his license and his privilege of operating a motor vehicle in New York State and his privilege of obtaining a license issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles was revoked or suspended, and said revocation or suspension having been issued upon a violation of Section 1192 of the Vehicle and Traffic Law of the State of New York.

The second count of Quintana's indictment alleges that, at the aforementioned time and place, he did operate a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition. At the time of his arrest, Quintana was allegedly observed swaying as he walked, his speech was slurred, his eyes were bloodshot and watery and his breath smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage.