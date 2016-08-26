Sixth annual NHS Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet

NORWICH – This years edition of the NHS Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, September 3. Dinner will be at 5:30 p.m. in the high school cafeteria; a reservation is required.

The ceremony will follow at 6:45 p.m. in the high school gymnasium; this will be open to the public.

NHS Sports Hall of Fame inductees:

Perry Browne: Sports Writer 1921-1951

Harold “Hal” Bradley: Coach 1940-1947

Donald Kovalchik: Coach 1971-2001

Roger Shonosky: Class of 1972

Graeme Tosh: Class of 1982

Jeff Parker: Class of 1997

Please RSVP by August 29, 2015. Make checks payable to NHSSHOF. Reservation forms can be picked up at Norwich Middle School. Reservations should be mailed to: Jamie Moore, 89 Midland Drive, Norwich, NY 13815.

Any questions can be directed to: Jamie Moore; Secretary of Athletics: 607-334-1600 Ext. 2002.