Brenon Maynard becomes youngest CCC champ

Last weekend on August 20 and 21, Canasawacta Country Club held their annual club championship. 58 players came out to compete in the tournament under tough conditions, and it was incoming high school senior Brenon Maynard who had the lowest overall gross score, shooting a score of 144 over two rounds. CCC owner Tim Carson confirmed that Maynard is the youngest club champion to date.

“It feels great to win it,” said Maynard, “it didn’t hit me at first the accomplishment that it was until it was mentioned that I will be put on the wall of fame with all the great past champions, including Bob Branham.”

Maynard was competing against Branham for the championship as well as Tom Muserilli, who would both tie for the second overall gross score, each shooting a score of 147 over two rounds.