DERUYTER – The Norwich U-12 Girls’ Softball Team won the Tri-Valley Championship against DeRuyter 2 at the DeRuyter Fireman's Field Days in front of a crowd of fifty faithful Norwich fans last week.

The Lady Tornados were led into battle with starting pitcher Madalyn Quattrocchi going two innings and giving up three runs in the first inning which would prove to be the only offense of the game for DeRuyter. Taylor Finch and Taylor McCarthy closed the game with three scoreless innings.