Hot start for Norwich varsity golf

By: Cameron Turner, Sun Staff Writer
Published: August 25th, 2016

BINGHAMTON – The Norwich varsity golfers wasted no time earning their first tournament crown or regular season matchup.

Norwich would travel to Endicott on Monday, August 22, to participate in the 21st annual Nick Dinunzio tournament. The Norwich squad would combine to be named team champions.

“All the teams from STAC league except one were there (Oneonta missing). 16 of 17 teams, we didnt have any expectations going in. I just wanted to see a couple of them shoot well. Ryan Johnson, Brenon Maynard and Alex Gage, they are the real deal. Nate Scheer did well, he is a great player, he hits very well... We should have a good year,” said Norwich varsity golf head coach Dave Branham.


