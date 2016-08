ONEIDA – The Norwich varsity girls tennis team conquer the scorching heat on Wednesday, August 24, to sweep their pool of opponents at the Oneida pre-season tournament. The pool at the tournament consisted of Norwich, Liverpool, Whitesboro, and Chittenango. Norwich would succesfully beat each team 4-3 in nailbiting fashion.

“Singles really helped carry the day, all three were undefeated. It was a hot, tough day,” said John Stewart, Norwich varsity tennis coach.