United Brass to play at Oxford Farmers’ Market

OXFORD — The Oxford Farmers’ Market is pleased to present the United Brass Sextet and the Praise Band on stage this Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to noon in Lafayette Park, Oxford. The program is free and open to the public.

Made up of mostly Oxford residents, the United Brass Sextet has been performing together for over thirty years, playing a mixture of Sousa marches, jazz, and gospel music. “We started out as a quartet,” noted member Tom Rice. “Then a quintet, and now quite often a sextet. Next year who knows what we’ll be!”

Sharing members from the United Brass, the Praise Band is a ten-member group consisting of brass and woodwind and playing a mixture of gospel, folk, and old-time music. Come to the park on Saturday to enjoy a variety of music played by Oxford’s multi-talented musicians.

The Oxford Farmers’ Market takes place every Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon. Offerings at the market are made by neighbors you can meet, hands you can shake. For more information about the Oxford Farmers’ Market, call 607.226.6483 or email freshfromyourneighbors@gmail.com.